DJ Roonie G having a New Year’s Eve party at The Sound Factory

DJ Roonie G has put more than a year into planning and then building out The Sound Factory nightclub and bar at Main Street Village in north Columbus. Now comes the big coming out party.
Roonie G, a popular disc jockey and performer whose given name is Roongsak Griffeth, said The Sound Factory and the adjacent Tavern Grill & Bar are preparing for a memorable blowout on Saturday to usher in 2017.
“From the windows to the walls, we’re going to deliver a really exciting experience and something unique that I think everyone will appreciate, not just for the new year, but the year to come,” Griffeth said. “We are setting the tone for the new year and we want everybody to take advantage of it. I think we’re delivering a great product at a great value for the consumer, too.”
Doors open at 8 p.m. at The Sound Factory, 6298 Veterans Parkway, suite 8E, which is toward the back of Main Street Village adjacent to Columbus Park Crossing.
A limited number of tickets are $10 in advance, Griffeth said, which is half off the regular cost. The event will include free party favors, a champagne toast at midnight, three disc jockeys, $1,700 in a cash and prize balloon drop. There also are VIP tables available. Griffeth said breakfast will be available to revelers in the wee hours of the new year.
“We built this — me, my crew and my team — and we feel that we’re delivering something very unique to the city of Columbus and want everyone to enjoy it with us,” he said.
For more information, visit The Sound Factory on Facebook or call 706-221-3488.
