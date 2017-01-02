Vermont utility finds malware code attributed to Russians

1:26 Auburn QB Sean White describes injury, health ahead of Sugar Bowl Pause

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:42 An in-school restaurant offers high schoolers real business experience

1:19 Bishop leaving Uptown Columbus