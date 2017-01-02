Finland to pay unemployed basic income of $587 per month

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers Pause

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

1:29 Uber begins serving Columbus, here are things you need to know

1:26 Auburn QB Sean White describes injury, health ahead of Sugar Bowl

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

6:40 Law enforcement officers remember Deonn Carter as "an angel"

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences