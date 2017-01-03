Synovus and TSYS set dates for releasing their financial reports

Synovus Financial Corp. and TSYS have set the dates for releasing their fourth-quarter earnings reports, as well as financial information for full-year 2016. Both are headquartered in Columbus.
Regional banking firm Synovus will issue its report before the stock markets open on Jan. 17. The company is parent of Columbus Bank and Trust, the city’s largest bank, but has 28 locally branded divisions in five Southeastern states. It oversees about $30 billion in assets.
TSYS, a credit-card and payment processor that does business around the world, will unveil its results on Jan. 24, after the stock markets close that day. The firm operates in more than 80 countries globally, with its core work handling authorizations and transactions when consumers use their credit cards. It also has prepaid card and merchant specialty business lines.
Supplemental insurance company Aflac, also based in Columbus, has yet to make public its earnings release date. Carmike Cinemas, of course, won’t have a financial report, with its acquisition by Kansas-based AMC Entertainment Holdings being finalized on Dec. 21.
