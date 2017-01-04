Phenix City getting a Dirt Cheap store from Mississippi

Desperate times call for dirt cheap merchandise. That’s where a Mississippi-based discount chain comes in, with it planning to open a store in Phenix City.
Hattiesburg, Miss-based Dirt Cheap, which says it sells goods discounted between 30 percent and 90 percent, is headed for 2019 U.S. Highway 280, at Phenix Corners shopping center. The retailer’s website only says it will make its debut in 2017.
Someone answering the phone at the company’s corporate office referred inquiries to the marketing department, which did not return an email request seeking comment. However, an employee at the nearby Dirt Cheap outlet in Auburn, Ala., which has been open two months, said the Phenix City location should be welcoming shoppers into its doors in late January or early February.
“Most of the stuff comes in from Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s, places like that,” said the employee, who wished to not be identified. “They’ve already discounted stuff ... it’s already priced down when it gets here. But the longer it’s in the store, the more discounts we take off of it. So a shirt that goes for $6 at Walmart may be only $2 at Dirt Cheap.”
The discount chain’s website says it purchases liquidation and overstocked merchandise from retailers, manufacturers and distributors, as well as goods no longer in season, closeouts and items returned by customers. The mix includes clothing, shoes, houseware, home decor, toys, electronics and furniture.
The first Dirt Cheap opened in 1998, the website says, with the chain having grown to more than 70 stores in the Southeast since then. It also operates a handful of Treasure Hunt and Dirt Cheap Building Supplies outlets.
The Phenix City store space the company has targeted is the former A&K Thrift Mall location, which had a brief run at the shopping center. The space was originally inhabited by a FoodMax supermarket years ago. Phenix Corners itself is anchored by a Big Kmart store that Sears Holdings plans to close by spring following a liquidation sale.
Such former grocery store and discount retail locations are typical for Dirt Cheap to seek out as new locations. The Dothan Eagle reported last summer that the company was planning to open a location in a former Kmart building in Dothan, Ala., splitting the vacated 90,000-square-foot space there with two other tenants.
While Dirt Cheap has a heavy presence in Mississippi, it’s next largest would be Alabama, with 15 locations. There is only one store in Georgia, in Fort Oglethorpe, near Chattanooga, Tenn. A similar competitor in Columbus is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, which opened in 2015 on Milgen Road in space left vacant in 2012 by the closing of an under-performing Kmart location by Sears Holdings. Ollie’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap.”
