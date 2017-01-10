Crab legs, shrimp, oyster alert: Old Captain Seafood ready to open

Three months after starting preparation of a nautical-themed restaurant, Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar is preparing to open its doors Wednesday at 2538 Airport Thruway in The Landings commercial area of Columbus.
General manager Jane Tate is promising great service and tasty food delivered in the form of crab legs, crawfish, lobster, shrimp, mussels, scallops, flounder, catfish, sea bass and oysters on the half shell. A seafood boil will be served up with corn, sausage, potatoes, bread and choice of seafood in the flavors of Cajun, Old Bay, garlic and butter — from mild to extra hot spiciness.
“We’re definitely going to be the best seafood in town,” Tate said, smiling. “When people come in, I want them to feel like they’re not in Columbus. We have this (nautical) theme, like you’re in a boat. They’re going to be on board our ship and eating great seafood.”
The 2,800-square-foot restaurant, which seats more than 150 and has patio space on the building’s front side, is decorated with things such fish and nets, propellers, flotation rings, license plates and dock-like wooden posts separating seating areas.
The look is similar to a couple of other seafood restaurants owned by the Asian Atlanta restaurateurs who are bringing Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar to Columbus. The Atlanta-area eateries are called The Juicy Crab and Shaking Crawfish.
Owners of the Columbus restaurants Hibachi Grill and Wasabi told the Atlanta group that the local market was a good one to be in, Tate said. They settled on a location that formerly was home to a Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub structure that had been empty for some time. It is off the heavily trafficked Airport Thruway.
“Atlanta is not far from here, and there’s not that much competition here,” she said of the city’s seafood offerings. “And you have the military base here ... We’re having all of these phone calls and messages on Facebook, and we haven’t even opened yet. I think we’re going to do really good.”
Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar hopes to set the tone for its business in the coming weeks. Its menu, which has sections labeled “Grilled to Perfect” and “Fried Goodness Platters,” lays out some explicit promises. Those include the use of the “finest ingredients,” service “exceeding even the highest expectations” and setting the “gold standard” for seafood in Columbus, and delivering “an experience to remember” to those eating there.
“We thank you for making our flavors a part of your life,” the menu says.
Hours for Old Captain Seafood are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Phone: 706-221-3068.
Comments