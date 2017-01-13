Japanese leader arrives in Australia to talk security, trade

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Australia for talks with the nation's leader on trade and regional security issues amid China's growing military might.
Abe arrived in Sydney with his wife, Akie, and a business delegation on Friday night after a visit to the Philippines where he pledged $8.7 billion worth of business opportunities and private investments along with equipment to fight terrorism.
Australia is Abe's second stop in a four-nation swing intended to boost Japan's trade and security engagements amid China's rising power in Asia. After Australia, he visits Indonesia and Vietnam.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was scheduled to meet with Abe on Saturday.
