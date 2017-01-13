Marvin’s Market up and running at new location in Phenix City

Produce store Marvin’s Market has made its relocation from Veterans Parkway in north Columbus to 318 Colin Powell Parkway in south Phenix City, in a building that also contains Phenix Food Services, a business primarily known for selling meat and seafood products in bulk.
Marvin’s Market, which had a loyal following on the city’s north side for its fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen foods, departed its longtime location at 7550 Veterans Parkway just before Christmas. The responses have been mixed.
“I love Marvins but I guess we will be breaking up since I will not be going to Phenix City to buy my produce. I hope Hudsons is as good,” reader Lake Brakefield said on ledger-enquirer.com, referring to Hudson’s Farm Fresh store at 4794 Veterans Parkway.
“I guess my family and I will have to find some place else to buy our produce. We went there a couple times a week (for) fresh produce (and sometimes more if we needed something we hadn't already bought),” said reader David Lord. “We will not be driving the extra 15 miles to do business with them at their new location ... I wonder how many of their long term customers feel the same? I hope they are ready to lose a lot of their business due to their move.”
Other readers, such as Shelly Ann Sjostrom, relayed a different point of view: “So glad to see them move into a more central location. We live in Fort Mitchell Alabama and that’s quite a drive. This is a much needed resource for Phenix City. Thank you for coming.”
The old Marvin’s Market location is 10 to 11 miles from the Phenix Food Services location to which it has relocated, depending on the route taken. The new store is very close to downtown Columbus and Phenix City.
The move was brought about due to the sale of the 7550 Veterans Parkway property by owner Marvin Jackson. The land, situated off a heavily trafficked roadway, is expected to be redeveloped, possibly with a small strip shopping center.
Those venturing to the new Marvin’s Market location will find it more like a small grocery store, unlike the more expansive old site, which had a country store look inside with country and bluegrass music playing as customers browsed for Mississippi sweet potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, corn on the cob, squash, watermelons and cantaloupes.
That could change, however, with Marvin’s staffers saying there are plans to construct a 7,000-square-foot addition on the front side of Phenix Food Service’s building. It could be finished within a few months, the employees said, and would presumably have a similar look and atmosphere as the old Marvin’s Market location.
M&M Produce, a wholesale supplier connected to and based at Marvin’s Market on Veterans Parkway, also has made the move to the Phenix Food Service property. Phenix Food Service is owned by Jim Hardin.
