Aflac, Synovus, TSYS stocks do well as Dow flirts with all-time high

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence Pause

2:52 Dash cam video of gunfire exchange involving a Troup County Sheriff's deputy

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

1:19 Troup County deputy and resident exchange gunfire

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

2:26 Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case

1:13 How to properly secure a life vest

1:30 You can help the Hooch through Adopt-A-Stream program