Aflac, Synovus, TSYS stocks do well as Dow flirts with all-time high

The stock market’s Dow Jones has flirted oh so close to an all-time high of 20,000 within the past week, reaching 19,999.63 on Jan. 6.
The S&P 500, meanwhile, has been pushing toward 2,300, which would be a milestone high for it as well. It touched 2,282 points the same day that the Dow nearly reached rarified air.
Those gains might leave Columbus-area investors wondering just how well locally headquartered companies have fared with their stocks during this impressive run, which appeared to get a second wind following the early November election of Donald J. Trump to U.S. President. The president-elect takes office Jan. 20.
Here’s the breakdown on supplemental insurer Aflac, regional bank Synovus Financial Corp., and global credit-card processor TSYS, with all of their shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange:
▪ Aflac: Experienced its 52-week low of $54.57 per share on Jan. 20, 2016, but recovered to a year’s high of $74.50 on Aug. 31, 2016. Mid-afternoon on Friday, the stock was trading around $69.50 per share. The math shows the stock up about 27 percent over the past 12 months.
▪ Synovus: The parent of Columbus Bank and Trust slipped to a 52-week low of $25.48 per share on Feb. 11, 2016. Its stock has steadily pushed higher since then, reaching a year’s high of $42.48 on Friday. It was trading in mid-afternoon Friday at about $41.80 a share. The calculator shows the bank’s stock is up nearly 67 percent since that February low.
▪ TSYS: The technology company dipped to a 52-week low of $37.47 per share on Feb. 8, 2016. It then had a bit of a roller-coaster ride, reaching a year’s high of $56.54 on July 26 before dipping again. In mid-afternoon Friday, the stock was hovering in the neighborhood of $54 per share. That would put the company’s stock up about 44 percent since its lowest ebb for the past year in February.
