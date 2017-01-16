Kilwins grand opening to have free samples, music, kids activities

It has been open since just before Christmas, with employees perfecting the art of making sweet confections and ice cream.
Now the Kilwins store at 1230 Broadway in downtown Columbus is poised for its grand opening on Saturday. The event kicks off at noon and runs through 4 p.m., with activities for kids all day and live music between 2 and 4 p.m.
The store also will be offering free fudge and ice cream samples, while a lucky someone will win free ice cream and fudge for a year.
The Kilwins store in Columbus typically is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Along with fresh chocolate, fudge and ice cream, Kilwins’ offerings include tuttles, toffee, truffles, clusters, caramels, creams, salt water taffy chews, covered apples and nuts. The local retailer recently said it is taking orders for Valentine’s Day.
Petoskey, Mich.-based Kilwins, founded in 1947, franchises many of its locations, with there now more than 100 stores in 21 states.
