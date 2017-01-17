Bare Roots Farmacy restaurant close to opening in downtown Columbus

New downtown Columbus restaurant Bare Roots Farmacy is less than a month from opening and owner Olivia Amos is already expanding the dining options.
Bare Roots is slated to open the middle of next month at 105 12th Street on what is quickly becoming an off Broadway restaurant row. Amos and her partner, Brandi Whitney, will open a restaurant that focuses on “clean eating.”
The original concept for Bare Roots was to offer the option to dine in, carry out, or pick up ingredients for meals that can be cooked at home. There will be delivery service, as well as a small market offering eggs, meats and cheeses, Amos said. Bare Roots has partnered with a number of the local farms that participate in the Saturday morning Uptown Farmers Market to sell their items throughout the week.
When it opens, the restaurant will now offer a full farm-to-table dine-in dinner service on Friday and Saturday nights as well as a Saturday brunch. The restaurant hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
They are also in the process of obtaining a beer and wine license.
“When we decided to offer the dinner service, we wanted to make it special,” Amos said. “The restaurant seats 35-40 so those seatings will be small. We may sell tickets, we are still trying to figure that out. But those will be true farm-to-table experiences.”
Amos has hired Lauren Havican, a Columbus native who has been working in similar types of restaurants in Atlanta, as the general manager. Havican should be on board before the end of the month, Amos said.
Another change is Bare Roots will offer off-site pickup of meals at local gyms.
“We were not going to do the grab-and-go concept, but the more we looked at it, we thought not only should we do it, we can also expand it,” Amos said.
Amos, a 41-year-old mother of five children between the ages of 1-19, purchased a local workout gym, KPL Fitness, which she rebranded into WODLIFE Fitness late last year. On New Year’s Eve, she sold her interest in that gym to focus on the restaurant, as the concept was morphing and expanding.
When Bare Roots opens, it will be the fifth restaurant on the north side of 12th Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue. Currently, 12th Street Deli, Black Cow, My Boulánge and Steamy’s operate in that block.
