New sign atop old store shows that Dirt Cheap is coming to town

There’s no grand opening date yet, but the Dirt Cheap store coming to Phenix City now has the sign up that will be welcoming shoppers to the ultra-budget retailer.
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Dirt Cheap is locating in Phenix Corners shopping center at 2019 U.S. Highway 280. That’s in the same center that is in the process of losing its Big Kmart store, which is being closed by Sears Holdings, along with the Kmart store on Macon Road in Columbus and the Sears department store on Whittlesey Boulevard.
The Phenix City store space the company has targeted is the former A&K Thrift Mall location, which had a brief run at the shopping center before shutting its doors. The space was originally inhabited by a Bruno’s-owned FoodMax supermarket years ago.
To stock its Dirt Cheap stores, the retailer purchases liquidation and overstocked merchandise from retailers, manufacturers and distributors, as well as goods no longer in season, closeouts and items returned by customers. The mix includes clothing, shoes, houseware, home decor, toys, electronics and furniture. The retailer says it sells goods discounted between 30 percent and 90 percent.
Dirt Cheap opened in 1998, with the chain having grown to more than 70 stores in the Southeast since then. It also operates a handful of Treasure Hunt and Dirt Cheap Building Supplies outlets.
