January 19, 2017 12:42 AM

Raimondo budget to include car tax cut, free college tuition

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is preparing to release a budget proposal that will include cutting car taxes and providing two years of free tuition at public colleges.

The Democrat's spending plan for the 2018 fiscal year is being delivered to the state legislature on Thursday afternoon. It's her third annual budget proposal since taking office in 2015.

She expects her free tuition plan to cost $10 million in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in July. It will rise to $30 million annually when it reaches full implementation in 2021.

The budget document will also detail her plan to cut $50 million in the car taxes levied by cities and towns.

It's likely to differ from Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's goal of fully phasing out the taxes in five years.

