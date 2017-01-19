Georgia unemployment rate rises yet again in December

Georgia’s unemployment rate inched higher for the fourth month in a row in December, reaching 5.4 percent, up from 5.3 percent in November.
The figure, released Thursday by the Georgia Department of Labor, compares to 5.5 percent in December a year ago.
The latest number came from the simple math that more people are looking for jobs in the Peach State, while there were more layoffs across Georgia in December, state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. Many of the layoffs, which came during the peak of the holidays, were seasonal and temporary, he said.
“Job seekers continue to join the labor force amid a growing level of confidence that they’ll be able to get a job and we’re seeing more people move to Georgia,” Butler said. “While those job seekers are searching for work, they’re counted as unemployed, which often leads to a slightly higher unemployment rate.”
The labor force rose by 22,420 to 4,993,859 in December, the department said, while the number of unemployed increased by 6,908 to 270,894. The number of employed workers climbed by 15,512 to 4,722,965. Georgia’s labor force grew by 209,436 since early 2016, with 101,093 of that number coming between September and December.
Georgia’s labor participation rate is up to 62.9 percent, its highest level in more than three years. The U.S. participation rate in December was 62.7 percent.
The state in December had a total of 4,433,400 jobs, which was 5,900 higher, the department said. Sectors that experienced the most gains included professional and business services, 5,400; trade, transportation and warehousing, 3,400; and state and local government, 3,000. Offsetting those were job losses in financial activities, 2,200; information services, 1,200; and the federal government, 1,000. Construction and manufacturing combined for a loss of 1,100 jobs, due primarily to seasonal layoffs.
Year over year, the state added 103,300 jobs, a 2.4 percent growth rate, which was up from 4,330,100 in December a year ago. That compares to a national growth rate of 1.5 percent. Job gains in the state came in professional and business services, 31,900; trade, transportation and warehousing, 21,800; leisure and hospitality, 18,200; government, 12,800; education and health services, 10,800; construction, 6,500; financial activities, 5,300; and manufacturing, 1,400. The only significant job loser was information and other services, which were 5,300 lower combined.
Year over year, first-time claims for unemployment assistance or benefits were down by 15,352, or 32 percent, from 47,909 in December a year ago. Most of the decrease came in manufacturing, administrative and support services and accommodations and food services.
Metro area data released Thursday showed the Columbus metro area adding 1,400 jobs since December 2015, with the area now standing at a total job count of 124,300. Every metro area in Georgia experienced job gains, with the exception of Hinesville and Warner Robins, which were stagnant, while Dalton lost 200 positions.
The Columbus area also saw its first-time jobless claims drop by about 900 year over year, with 1,112 individuals seeking help in December. That’s down from 2,014 claims in December a year ago. Only Hinesville and Warner Robins saw their total claims rise, although just slightly.
The labor department will release December unemployment rates for Georgia’s metro areas next week. In November, the Columbus metro area rate was 5.3 percent, which was up from 5.2 percent in October.
Comments