TSYS inks deal with subsidiary of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Credit-card and payment processor TSYS said Thursday that it has inked a long-term contract renewal with banking firm BBVA Compass.
Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., BBVA Compass Bancshares is a subsidiary of the banking conglomerate Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, which is based in Bilbao, Spain.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but Columbus-based TSYS will handle processing of the bank’s consumer, commercial and small business credit cards. It also will do card and statement production, fraud and risk management, web and mobile support, and other services.
TSYS President and Chief Operating Officer Pam Joseph said BBVA Compass has been a client of her company for more than 35 years.
“As we have done for many years, we will work closely with the bank on its needs and continue to support future growth and innovation across all of its credit card portfolios,” she said in a statement.
TSYS does business in more than 80 countries around the world. The company’s shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. It will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings report Tuesday after the markets close.
