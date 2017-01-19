Pizza Hut in Columbus closes doors, opens carryout store nearby

1:46 New restaurant featuring healthy, 'clean eating' slated to open soon Pause

1:38 New owner of fitness studio brings lifelong passion for fitness to business venture

2:17 Handgun safety guidelines for at home and on the firing range

1:08 Perry: I regret recommending abolishing the Department of Energy

1:20 Road trip to Trump inauguration chance to witness history firsthand

1:26 Raw video: fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence