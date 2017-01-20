Brooklyn Brewery not leaving longtime home for Navy Yard

The founder of Brooklyn Brewery says the local craft beer business with a global brand won't be moving after all.
Company co-founder Steve Hindy told The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2k9ToBB ) on Thursday that he and Brooklyn Brewery's top executives have decided not to leave its longtime home in the borough's Williamsburg section.
The company's owners decided last year to move to the Brooklyn Navy Yard because they felt they were being squeezed out by gentrification in the neighborhood around their brewery.
Hindy says the decision to stay came after the company's landlords expressed interest in extending the brewery's leases beyond the 2025 expiration.
Brooklyn Brewery's products include Brooklyn Lager and other beers that are now sold in 30 countries. The lager is also brewed in Australia and will be brewed in Japan starting in March.
