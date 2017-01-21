Business

No Bus: 2 dozen Michigan women going to march left at curb

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Two dozen Michigan women who each paid $120 have been forced to scramble to get to Washington for a big march after a bus didn't show up.

The women waited Friday night outside MGM Grand Casino in Detroit. The Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2jLKidM ) says they received an email indicating there were "technical difficulties." Refunds are promised, but the women wonder if they're victims of a scam.

Katy Schurig, a teacher from Grand Blanc, says it's a big disappointment.

Two sisters from Lansing, Tandreka Keaton and Anaya Keaton, volunteered to drive to Washington instead. Nicole Leveque of Ferndale introduced herself and claimed a seat.

She says the march is "too important" to miss.

