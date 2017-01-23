Samsung says batteries caused Note 7 fires, delays new phone

1:58 Falcons going to Super Bowl Pause

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

2:08 Snorkeler harvests river for "River Treasures"....including weapons

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

1:21 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business