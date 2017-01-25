Fear of US trade sanctions grows among German managers

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence Pause

1:16 Volunteers survey those who most people pass by

2:22 Youth sports association director shows tornado damage in Cataula

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

1:29 Bluebelle Artist Market collecting supplies to help Albany storm victims

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

2:06 Youth minister Chris Rumble gets St. Luke youngsters singing about reading