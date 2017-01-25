Kansas sends out incorrect tax forms

The Kansas Department of Revenue said it's resending about 380,000 tax forms after some taxpayers received forms that had incorrect information.
The department on Monday found that some of the 1099-G forms sent out for 2016 had incorrect refund amounts, The Lawrence Journal-World (http://bit.ly/2jeriQM ) reported. The 1099-G lists money that the tax filer received the preceding year in the form of state income tax refunds, credit forwards or offsets. It also includes money given to a checkoff program.
Information from the 1099-G is reported on the federal form 1040 that the taxpayer files this year if he or she is itemizing deductions.
Department spokeswoman Jeannine Koranda said that while officials aren't sure of the exact number of incorrect tax forms sent, the agency will ensure accuracy by resending all of the roughly 380,000 forms.
The agency said that a file it sent to the Kansas Office of Printing and Mailing contained inaccurate information and that the error occurred later in the printing process. The state also reports 1099-G information directly to the Internal Revenue Service, but only the forms sent to taxpayers contained inaccurate amounts.
Federal law requires Kansas to send out the forms for informational purposes.
