Females in Technology group, or FIT Minds!, organizes in Columbus

A group called Females in Technology has formed in Columbus with the goal of bringing together local women in the technology arena for networking, educational activities and sharing new technology and news.
The group, also called FIT Minds!, recently held its first event at the Delta Data offices near downtown Columbus, with attendees from major local companies, including Aflac, TSYS and Synovus. The featured speaker was Susan Reed, founder and chief executive officer of EdgeDweller, an Atlanta-based consulting firm that focuses on management innovation. “Evolutionary thinking for business,” is the company’s slogan.
“With Columbus being such a hub for technology, we hope to continue to really grow this great group and pull many other companies in like Columbus State, CB&T, St. Francis, The Medical Center and Martin Army (Community Hospital),” said Ashley Hatcher, a former Columbus resident who is working with Lou Childs of Delta Data and Melissa Moritz of Celtic Testing to promote Females in Technology.
“We have lots of exciting plans to have outreach programs for the local (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs and hope to work with the schools at some point,” said Hatcher, who is with the Atlanta company Round Tower Technologies.
For more information, find FIT Minds! on LinkedIn and Facebook.
