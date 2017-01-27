At Home superstore at Peachtree Mall to give away gift cards

At Home, a home decor superstore, will open its doors at Peachtree Mall on Thursday.
However, the 86,000-square-foot retailer will begin a two-day grand opening Feb. 10, with store director Natevia Thornton-Snyder and her staff giving away 50 gift cards to lucky customers on Feb. 11.
A ribbon-cutting for the superstore takes place at 9 a.m. Feb. 10. The retailer’s hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
At Home, located at 3131 Manchester Expressway, is going into space crafted out of a former Parisian department store. The area had been vacant for several years until Chicago-based General Growth Properties, owner of Peachtree Mall, purchased it from Little Rock, Ark.-based Dillard’s in late 2015.
Plano, Texas-based At Home operates 123 stores in 30 states. It touts more than 50,000 items inside its stores, from home furnishings and patio furniture to housewares and decorative items. The stores employ about 25 people full- and part-time.
