Selma helps auto manufacturing boom in Alabama

Selma played a big part in Alabama's automotive industry record-breaking year in 2016.
The Selma Times-Journal (http://bit.ly/2k8Iqfp ) reports Honda Lock-America, Seoyon E-Hwa Interior Systems Alabama and Lear Selma helped set a record of 1,048,597 vehicles produced by Hyundai, Honda and Mercedes Benz.
The Alabama Department of Commerce released numbers stating that Hyundai manufactured the most cars with 379,021 last year. Honda produced 369,576 vehicles, while Mercedes Benz had reached its capacity of 300,000.
An estimated 1,000 people are employed at the three plants.
About 1,033,095 vehicles were manufactured in 2015 — the first year the three manufacturers combined to manufacturer more than one million vehicles. The manufacturers increased last year's total by 1.4 percent.
