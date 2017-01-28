Police: Pair made false 911 calls as ploy to evade debt

Authorities say a New Jersey couple made several 911 calls about false incidents at their home as part of a plan to evade credit card debt.
Mount Laurel police say the calls targeting 41-year-old Kevin Clark and 40-year-old Michelle Wolf came from a cellphone that didn't have any subscriber information associated with it. The calls had become more serious in recent days, with a caller reporting fires, pipe bombs and burglaries.
Authorities say Wolf has an "extreme" amount of credit card debt. So the pair allegedly sought to convince authorities that her identity had been stolen so the debt would be eliminated.
Clark faces several counts, including of making terroristic threats and creating false public alarm. Wolf was charged with conspiracy to commit the same crimes.
It's not known if either Wolf or Clark have retained attorneys.
