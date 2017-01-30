LaGrange, Troup County launch effort to gauge workforce of future

A six-month study of the LaGrange and Troup County workforce is now under way, with the area just north of Columbus taking a look at challenges it might face in terms of attracting talent and educating citizens for future jobs.
The effort, called “Troup Works,” was launched Monday by the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce. The process includes speaking with various people throughout the county, from ordinary residents and employers to educators and economic development/workforce professionals. It will feature an online survey to help identify the occupations and skills needed for the future, the organization said.
Troup County has a population approaching of more than 67,000, with LaGrange just over 30,000 of that. LaGrange, the county seat, has a labor force of 15,545, with 14,722 of those holding a job and the balance out of work, according to December 2016 estimates on the Georgia Department of Labor website. That would give LaGrange an unemployment rate of 5.3 percent, the department said.
Troup County as a whole, according to the estimates, has a labor force of 37,504, with 35,656 of those on the job and the rest without one. The unemployment rate is 4.9 percent.
“We are fortunate to have tremendous job growth in Troup County, especially in the manufacturing and hospitality sectors,” Page Estes, president of the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce, said in a release. “We must be proactive to ensure that not only are these new jobs filled, but also that our residents and future residents are matched with great opportunities that exist at our current small, mid-size and large employers.”
The study will include crunching workforce data and examining the area’s labor force and potential “gaps” that might hinder future projects in Troup County. There ultimately will be recommendations with “tactical actions” from Austin, Texas-based Avalanche Consulting, which is handling the study. The chamber of commerce said the company has assisted 200-plus cities within and outside of the U.S.
Tony DeLisi, a senior consultant at Avalanche, said a proactive approach surrounding workforce is a wise thing considering the increasing competitive landscape for talented workers nationwide.
“With unemployment rates reaching 10-year lows, communities must find creative ways to grow their workforce and enhance the skills of their existing residents,” he said in the release. “This strategy will help businesses address their hiring needs, but it will also help residents by better connecting them to local education and career opportunities with long-term wealth creation potential.”
Aside from the chamber, others involved with the study are the development authorities of LaGrange, West Point and Troup County, as well as the Troup County Center for Strategic Planning.
