Bickerstaff Parham Real Estate opens new office on Veterans Parkway

Columbus company Bickerstaff Parham Real Estate will mark the completion of its 18,000-square-foot office complex at 5547 Veterans Parkway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on Thursday. The event begins at 6 p.m.
Owners of the company, formerly Waddell Realty, are Reynolds Bickerstaff and Allen Parham.
Here’s how the real-estate firm describes its new home:
“Technology and service are the cornerstone of the new ‘Home Office,’ featuring an innovative floor-plan with advanced architectural elements such as movable glass walls that transform the office configuration from an open space to smaller more intimate private environments. The entryway welcomes buyers and sellers to explore infinite opportunities in real estate. The office combines clean, contemporary space that includes a café, rooftop deck, expansive training rooms, and a striking 1,100-square-foot breezeway that is well-suited for hosting events and receptions. The new eco-friendly ‘Home Office’ invites consumers to explore infinite opportunities in real estate, all in one convenient location.”
(Columbus company to become Bickerstaff Parham Real Estate)
(Waddell Realty constructing $3 million-plus office building on Veterans Parkway)
(Job Spotlight: Reynolds Bickerstaff, managing partner and chief experience officer at Waddell Realty)
Comments