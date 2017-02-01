Business

February 1, 2017 8:08 PM

California teacher pension system lowers investment target

By JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California's massive teacher pension system is downgrading its investment earnings forecast, a move that will raise retirement costs for the state and for some educators.

The California State Teachers' Retirement System board voted Wednesday to adopt a 7 percent earnings assumption, down from 7.5 percent.

The decision reflects expectations for lower expected returns on global investments in the coming decades. Financial consultants say there's less than a 50 percent probability that CalSTRS will hit its current 7.5 percent annual earnings target.

The change means about 80,000 teachers hired since 2013 will see their pension contributions increase by about 1 percent of their wages. It will be phased in over two years.

Gov. Jerry Brown's budget proposal set aside an additional $153 million to cover the state's share of higher costs.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos