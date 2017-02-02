Aflac duck finally gets to play on Super Bowl Sunday

Breaking with years of tradition, the Aflac duck is going to try to score marketing points Sunday during the Super Bowl.
The Columbus-based supplemental insurance company never bought advertising time during the Super Bowl, and technically it hasn’t this time. But a 30-second commercial featuring the iconic duck is scheduled to run on Fox during the pregame show shortly after country artist Luke Bryan sings the national anthem.
“We are excited to demonstrate the value of Aflac’s products and services to an audience that is likely to top 110 million people, the largest that has ever witnessed the debut of an Aflac Duck commercial,” Aflac Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Gail Galuppo said in a news release Thursday morning. “After more than 16 years scoring touchdowns as Aflac’s iconic advertising quarterback, we felt the time was right to elevate the Aflac Duck on the world’s stage alongside the other stars as they battle for gridiron immortality.”
Aflac will debut a new commercial called “Surgery.” It is the second ad produced by Publicis as part of a campaign to reframe the supplemental insurance conversation through examples of how changes in a person's health should not impact his or her lifestyle, according to the news release.
“Surgery” uses a satirical example of an everyday occurrence that shows how one unexpected incident can negatively impact your lifestyle.
