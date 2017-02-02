‘Smoking deal’ lands Aflac spokesduck in the Super Bowl

A “Hail Mary” pass has landed the iconic Aflac spokesduck in the Super Bowl.
Sunday, the Columbus-based supplemental insurance company will debut a new duck commercial just before the kickoff of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.
The duck has gone from the sidelines to the big stage in the last week.
Aflac’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Gail Galuppo received a call late last week from the firm that makes its advertising buys, Mediavest|Spark, saying that there was an opportunity to get a slice of the Super Bowl advertising pie.
“They said that there was an opportunity to get into a unique position during the big game,” Galuppo said.
The problem is the spokesduck has never played in the big game because Aflac Chairman Dan Amos has practiced an approach that would not allow the expenditure of millions of dollars for a single television spot.
“We still have that same philosophy today that we would never spend millions of dollars on one 30-second spot,” Galuppo said. “This position was priced at a much, much, much, much lower rate than the average $5 million per 30-second spot that they are going for now.”
Aflac will debut a new commercial called “Surgery.” It is the second ad produced by Publicis as part of a campaign to reframe the supplemental insurance conversation through examples of how changes in a person's health should not impact his or her lifestyle, according to the news release. It is aimed at showing younger customers the value of supplemental insurance for unexpected medical emergencies.
Technically, the ad will not run during the Super Bowl, put in the Fox pre-game show. The 30-second commercial featuring the iconic duck is scheduled to run shortly after country artist Luke Bryan sings the national anthem, just before the kickoff.
“It is considered pre-game even though Fox Network will have already started the announcements, the national anthem will have already been sung,” Galuppo said. “We are right there, but because we are not in-game, we got this for a what I call ‘smoking deal.’”
The process to air the ad has been quick. Galuppo approached Amos for guidance as the firm considered the break with a longstanding philosophy.
“Dan gave me some guidelines on a ceiling limit,” Galuppo said. “We negotiated below that ceiling as well as got that extra spot. He was thrilled.”
Galuppo would not disclose the cost of airing the commercial.
“What I can say, is if Dan Amos approved it, it has to be good,” she said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510
