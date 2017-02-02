Chicago sued for banning ads in ride-share vehicles

A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Chicago that seeks to overturn an ordinance banning advertising inside the private cars used by ride-share company drivers.
In its federal lawsuit filed Thursday, the Minneapolis-based technology company Vugo contends the city's ban violates the company's constitutional rights to free speech and equal protection.
Vugo attorney Jeffrey Schwab says the regulations favor the taxi companies at the expense of Uber, Lyft and other ride-share company drivers.
Vugo's network allows ride-share drivers to display ads, news and entertainment on a tablet attached to the back seats of their vehicles.
Chicago Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey said the city is reviewing the lawsuit. He notes the courts already have upheld Chicago's right to regulate the ride-sharing industry differently from the cab industry.
Comments