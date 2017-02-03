SEPTA offers options during Philadelphia protests

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is urging passengers to use certain rail lines during Saturday's protests in Philadelphia.
SEPTA says the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines are the best bet for getting into Center City. SEPTA says the trains run approximately every 10 minutes with plenty of seats for riders.
SEPTA says passengers traveling from outside the city can connect with the Market-Frankford Line at Frankford Transportation Center and 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby. The Broad Street Line is served from AT&T Station and Fern Rock Transportation Center.
