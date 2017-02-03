Air Force Base contributes $591 million to Minot economy

The Air Force says the Minot base contributed about $591 million to the local economy in fiscal year 2016.
That's about $30 million more than fiscal year 2015.
The base's Lt. Col. Raymond Castro presented the economic impact report to the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee Thursday.
The Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2kAk5iu ) says the economic impact includes the annual payroll of military members, civilians employed at the base, expenditures and the estimated dollar value of the jobs created.
Castro says the Minot Air Force Base has a population of 12,129 people. That includes about 5,500 military members.
Comments