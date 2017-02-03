Synovus films ‘Clydesdale’ and ‘Chase’ commercials for Super Bowl

The upstart Atlanta Falcons are taking on the perennial favorite New England Patriots in the Super Bowl 51 showdown Sunday.
That means aside from the pizza, chicken wings, spinach dip and beverages of your choice, there will be plenty of eyeballs consuming the commercials surrounding the world championship title game in Houston. At an estimated $5 million apiece for a 30-second spot on the game telecast, they don’t come cheap.
Synovus Financial Corp., a regional banking firm headquartered here in Columbus, wants a piece of the action, but it is taking a more economical approach. The company, parent of Columbus Bank and Trust, the city’s largest financial institution in terms of market deposits, is using its own customers in two new commercials shot in a project it calls “The Big Game.”
One of the ads will air on Sunday in regional commercial spots, while the other will be an online offering, said Synovus spokesman Lee Underwood. He said the regional approach is about 10 percent of what it costs to air a commercial nationally during the football game, which features Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his prime receiver, Julio Jones, and Patriots QB Tom Brady.
“A regional appearance is more efficient (and cost effective) than a national spot because we’re not paying for the ad to be seen in markets where we don’t have a presence,” Underwood said. “As for the stars of the ads, we hope that by putting customers at the center of the action in our commercials, viewers will see that customers are most important at Synovus.”
One of the commercials, called “Clydesdale,” features Synovus client Mark Martin, owner of Classic City Clydesdales in Bishop, Ga. It was shot at Martin’s farm in Oconee County, near Athens, and will air regionally during the game Sunday, including in Columbus. The other ad, titled, “Chase,” will be the online spot. It includes Synovus customer Kimberly Murray and was filmed at Lane Creek Golf Course in Bishop. Murray doesn’t own the golf course.
While Synovus has posted outtakes from the shooting of the commercials online, Underwood said the full ads should be on the internet Friday for public consumption. “Clydesdale” should air on other programming following the Super Bowl for an undetermined period of time, he said.
Synovus oversees about $30 billion in assets at its 28 bank divisions in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. Its $13.8 billion in deposits is just over 6 percent of market share in Georgia, making it the fourth-largest bank in the state behind SunTrust, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
In Columbus, Synovus commands more than 64 percent of the market, with nearly $4.3 billion in deposits, far ahead of SunTrust (12.8 percent) and Wells Fargo (10.2 percent).
Super Bowl LI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. (ET) at NRG Stadium in Houston. Georgia native and country star Luke Bryan will sing the “National Anthem,” while halftime entertainment will be served up by pop star Lady Gaga. The Patriots are a 3-point favorite to fly home to the Boston area with the championship trophy.
