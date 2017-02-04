Cow Creek Tribe takes holistic approach to forest management

0:31 Synovus films 'Clydesdale' commercial for Super Bowl Pause

0:31 Synovus puts spotlight on customer in 'Chase' online ad for Super Bowl

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day

1:26 School taps into the joy of serving those in need

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

0:59 Jawon Pass discusses sticking with Louisville

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence