Deutsche Bank says 'sorry' in full-page German newspaper ads

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day Pause

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:44 Super Bowl Sunday festivities

1:26 School taps into the joy of serving those in need

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:32 The final U.S. Beauty and the Beast trailer

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk