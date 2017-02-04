Business

Ceremonial lottery check made out to Chris P. Bacon

The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

A Colorado man who won a $1 million Powerball prize asked lottery officials to make the ceremonial check payable to Chris P. Bacon.

The winner, identified as Scott B. of Colorado Springs, will receive $710,000 after taxes. Colorado's lottery identifies prizewinners only by their first name and last initial.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2jLMx1E ) Scott B. learned he was a winner when he stopped at a 7-Eleven on Thursday morning for Red Bull and doughnuts.

Lottery spokeswoman Kelly Tabor says the winner planned to use some of his money to charter a boat from Miami to the Bahamas. He declined interviews.

Another $1 million winner in Wednesday's drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Glenwood Springs.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $229 million for Saturday's drawing.

