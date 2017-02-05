Renewed interest in 1982 cold case slaying in St. Petersburg

The murder of Joseph Warner has been the focus of major attention twice: first, when the 44-year-old father of five and 22-year Air Force veteran was killed in 1982 and later, when it was featured on America's Most Wanted.
The Tampa Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2l16TUG) the St. Petersburg Police Department is hoping for another burst of attention that might finally lead to an arrest.
Warner, who was employed by Brinks, was shot outside a department store at a mall by two men dressed as elevator repairmen in a heist that Assistant Police Chief Jim Previtera called "what can only be described as a made-for-TV-plot."
Now Brinks is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Through new DNA technology, the department's obtained information that could bring answers.
