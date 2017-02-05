At liberal Columbia U, Gorsuch raised a conservative voice

1:44 Super Bowl Sunday festivities Pause

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

3:16 Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

1:29 Carver High's Jawon Pass - National Signing Day