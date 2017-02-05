Business

Clerk refuses to open register, foiling bakery robber

The Associated Press
STANTON, Del.

Delaware State Police say an armed man who tried to rob a New Castle County bakery was foiled when the female clerk refused to open her register.

WDEL reports (http://bit.ly/2jRyuT7 ) the armed man entered the Stanton bakery last week, pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

The woman refused and police say he fled without any money.

The suspect was described as a white male, 18 to 20 years old, last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, a white shirt, black shoes, and a mask partially covering his face. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police or crime stoppers.

