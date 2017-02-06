China's first large homemade passenger jet to fly in 2017

0:35 Fans have plenty to cheer about as Falcons rack up the points against the Patriots Pause

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

2:32 The final U.S. Beauty and the Beast trailer

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

0:28 Job Spotlight: Toshiro Lyn

1:06 Guess which state ranks third in film production?