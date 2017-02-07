Military services detail plans for $30 billion budget boost

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar Pause

2:16 Meet Tiny: She's a big dog with a bigger personality, and in need of a forever home

2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

0:28 Job Spotlight: Toshiro Lyn