DC Council to consider emergency police retention bill

The D.C. Council is set to consider whether to double police officers' salaries to keep them from retiring.
The council on Tuesday will take up a bill introduced by former mayor and current Council member Vincent Gray. He argues that the city's police officer shortage is so urgent that it should be addressed with emergency legislation, bypassing the usual process.
Gray's plan is to set aside $63 million to pay officers to stay on the force for five years, doubling their salaries in the final year. He wants to bring the size of the Metropolitan Police Department up to 4,200 sworn officers. There are currently fewer than 3,800 officers.
Mayor Muriel Bowser has not taken a position on the bill but has signed other legislation aimed at retaining police officers.
Comments