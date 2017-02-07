As Piggly Wiggly leaves, Heritage Corners agent optimistic about future

The Atlanta-based leasing agent charged with keeping Heritage Corners shopping Center in south Columbus full is now scrambling to fill an 11,000-square foot hole left by the departure of Piggly Wiggly.
The retail grocer owned by Phenix City-based JTM Inc., closed late last week. It was an unexpected move, said Vincent Merkle, property manager and leasing broker for the shopping center owner Traffic Circle LP.
“We really didn’t see this coming,” Merkle said.
Heritage Corners, formerly known as Traffic Circle Plaza Shopping Center, is at the busy intersection of Victory Drive and Fort Benning Road, about a mile off one of the primary Fort Benning entrances. The center was built in 1954 and is one of the area’s landmarks as you travel from Columbus to Fort Benning. The Piggly Wiggly had operated in the space for more than 45 years.
The center, which is located on nearly nine acres, is valued at $3.37 million, according to city tax records. It consists of 71,700 square feet and produces $55,600 annually in property tax, city records show.
A new Wal-Mart opened in June less than a half a mile from Heritage Corners.
“We were hoping that would increase the traffic on Victory Drive and the business would increase on that corridor and bring more people to south Columbus,” Merkle said.
Two Heritage corner tenants closed before the Wal-Mart opened. Regional banking company SunTrust shuttered its branch at the end of the center. Radio Shack shut down its electronics store when the parent company filed for bankruptcy. That opened up about 6,500 square feet in 2015 that is still unleased.
But Merkle doesn’t paint a picture of doom and gloom.
“We have recently had three tenants renew leases,” he said, declining to name them. “The vast majority of our tenants have been there 10-15-20 years and they are hunkering down.”
The center is 90 percent occupied, Merkle said. Tenants include Family Dollar, Rent-A-Center, Super Nails, Rainbow, Citi Trends, Eagle’s Cleaners, H&R Block, Metro PCS, Shoe Show, Vallarta Mexican Restaurant and Sharky’s Restaurant.
“We are optimistic about the future,” Merkle said.
Staff writer Mike Owen contributed to this report.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
