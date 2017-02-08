Business

February 8, 2017 8:03 PM

Justice unveils initiatives and first budget proposal

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Gov. Jim Justice has proposed government cuts and incremental tax increases to close a projected $500 million West Virginia budget deficit next year.

The newly elected Democrat also wants a 2 percent raise for classroom teachers and $1.4 billion in bonding for highway programs he says would create thousands of jobs.

His proposed general revenue budget unveiled Wednesday would rise to about $4.8 billion. Total spending, including federal and other dedicated funds, would be $12.9 billion.

He would set aside $105 million for economic development and infrastructure investment.

The Republican-controlled Legislature's leaders have advocated cuts to help close the gap and eliminating certain sales tax exemptions.

Justice called for those plus a half-percent sales tax increase, 0.2 percent tax on commercial gross revenues and 10-cents-a-gallon increase in the gasoline tax.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos