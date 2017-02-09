New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles

Leah Foley, owner, and Brad Andries, chef and co-owner of River & Rail, introduce us to the soon-to-open restaurant.
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

What's the outlook for Georgia's economy in 2017?

Benjamin C. Ayers, dean of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, gave Monday the forecast for Georgia's economy in 2017 during a Georgia Economic Outlook luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. Go to Tony Adams' story at www.ledger-enquirer.com for more detailed reporting from the luncheon.

'Bang Bang Lady' Prepares for the Fourth of July Sale

In the countdown of fourth of July, Bang Bang Lady and Boom Boom Lady gear up for another firework sale season. Wanda Lamb and Mary Baker, known as Bang Bang Lady and Boom Boom Lady respectively, gained fame locally over the years because of their commercials. They dress up as Statue of Liberty, Hula girls and firefighters in the commercials to promote the products at the fireworks outlet they work for in Phenix City, Alabama.

Education meets passion at KAE Farms

Since opening its gates 15 years ago, KAE Farms has expanded from being just a small family farm to a a place where work becomes play. By simply taking classes and getting certifications, Jenny Eckman, her husband, sister, and brother-in-law have expanded their passions into a full fledged business, raising and selling cattle, horses, bees, and more.

