New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles

In the countdown of fourth of July, Bang Bang Lady and Boom Boom Lady gear up for another firework sale season. Wanda Lamb and Mary Baker, known as Bang Bang Lady and Boom Boom Lady respectively, gained fame locally over the years because of their commercials. They dress up as Statue of Liberty, Hula girls and firefighters in the commercials to promote the products at the fireworks outlet they work for in Phenix City, Alabama.