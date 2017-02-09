Company set to finish work on Dakota Access oil pipeline

Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline protest at the San Francisco Federal Building in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline called for protests around the world Wednesday as the Army prepared to green-light the final stage of the $3.8 billion project's construction.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
People march outside developer Energy Transfer Partners headquarters, protesting the Army Corps of Engineers approval of the final section of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Army said Tuesday that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, clearing the way for completion of the disputed four-state project.
The Dallas Morning News via AP
Tom Fox
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access Pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has notified Congress Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the four-state project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois. The Army intends to allow the crossing under Lake Oahe as early as Wednesday, Feb. 8. The crossing is the final big chunk of work on the pipeline.
The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File
Tom Stromme
FILE - This Sept. 29, 2016, file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has notified Congress Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the four-state project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois. The Army intends to allow the crossing under Lake Oahe as early as Wednesday, Feb. 8. The crossing is the final big chunk of work on the pipeline.
The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File
Tom Stromme
Pennie Opal Plant, second from top right, and other opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline block an entrance to the San Francisco Federal Building in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline called for protests around the world Wednesday as the Army prepared to greenlight the final stage of the $3.8 billion project's construction.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
People standing outside developer Energy Transfer Partners headquarters protest the Army Corps of Engineers approval of the final section of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Army said Tuesday that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. The developer had hoped to have the pipeline operating by the end of 2016, but construction has been stalled while the Army Corps of Engineers and the Dallas-based company battled in court over the crossing.
The Dallas Morning News via AP
Tom Fox
Olivia One Feather, center, of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, holds her fist up and cries tears of happiness after the Seattle City Council voted to divest from Wells Fargo over its role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project and other business practices, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Seattle. Wells Fargo manages more than $3 billion of Seattle's operating account.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
Trash is seen piled in a dumpster at an encampment set up near Cannon Ball, N.D., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, for opponents against the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline. Opponents have called for protests around the world Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, as the Army prepared to green-light the final stage of the $3.8 billion project's construction. The Army said Tuesday, Feb. 7, that it will allow the four-state pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, the last big chunk of construction.
James MacPherson
AP Photo
A sign is seen at an encampment set up near Cannon Ball, N.D., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, for opponents against the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline. Opponents have called for protests around the world Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, as the Army prepared to green-light the final stage of the $3.8 billion project's construction. The Army said Tuesday, Feb. 7, that it will allow the four-state pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, the last big chunk of construction.
James MacPherson
AP Photo
FILE - This Nov. 25, 2016, file satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe shows the construction site of the Dakota Access pipeline near Cannon Ball, N.D. Opponents of the pipeline called for protests around the world Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, as the Army prepared to greenlight the final stage of the $3.8 billion project's construction. The Army said Tuesday, Feb. 7, that it will allow the four-state pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, the last big chunk of construction.
DigitalGlobe via AP, File)
FILE - This Nov. 25, 2016, file satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe shows the construction site of the Dakota Access pipeline along the Missouri River, at right, near Cannon Ball, N.D. Opponents of the pipeline called for protests around the world Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, as the Army prepared to greenlight the final stage of the $3.8 billion project's construction. The Army said Tuesday, Feb. 7, that it will allow the four-state pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, the last big chunk of construction.
DigitalGlobe via AP, File)
Comments