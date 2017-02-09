Deal would give some Hawaiian Air pilots 40 percent raise

1:38 New owner of fitness studio brings lifelong passion for fitness to business venture Pause

1:46 New restaurant featuring healthy, 'clean eating' slated to open soon

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

3:13 Business owner allegedly accepted $27,000 from Columbus youth football teams without fulfilling jersey orders

1:03 Jury rejects claim of self-defense, delivers guilty verdict for 2014 fatal shooting

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

1:02 Woman reacts to judge's comments during immigration hearing

4:52 Officials release all to 911 from liquor store relating to shooting of Georgia lawmaker

1:55 Woman raises chickens in midtown neighborhood