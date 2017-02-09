Deal would give some Hawaiian Air pilots 40 percent raise

Hawaiian Airlines has reached a tentative agreement with its pilots union on a six-year contract that will increase wages for some of its pilots by as much as 40 percent the first year.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2kRta6Y ) that wages for the remaining five years would go up between 2 percent and 3 percent. That means the airline's most experienced captains flying the largest planes would see their pay jump to $313,000, up from $223,000.
The Air Line Pilots Association had been threatening to strike if no deal was reached. The union is still reviewing the agreement before it gets sent to its 674 members for a vote.
The deal comes after nearly two years of negotiations.
