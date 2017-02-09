At Home having grand opening, gift card giveaways at Peachtree Mall

Its doors have been open for a week, but the At Home superstore at Peachtree Mall is now ready for its grand opening ribbon-cutting on Friday and a gift card giveaway on Saturday.
The brief snip of the ceremonial scissors and ribbon takes place at 9 a.m., just as the home decor and furnishings store is welcoming shoppers for the day. On Saturday, the retailer will be giving away 50 “mystery” At Home gift cards to those entering the store, while supplies last.
At Home, which sells more than 50,000 items in its stores, becomes the fourth anchor at the 3131 Manchester Expressway mall, the others being Dillard’s, JCPenney and Macy’s.
(Two stores preparing to close at Peachtree Mall in Columbus)
(Peachtree Mall’s owner acquires former Parisian space from Dillard’s)
The retailer is occupying 86,274 square feet of space in the front and center portion of the shopping center. That area formerly was home to the Parisian department store, which closed in 2006. The space was eventually purchased by Little Rock, Ark.-based Dillard’s, which held the property vacant until selling it to Chicago-based General Growth Properties, parent company of Peachtree Mall, in late 2015.
At Home employs about 25 workers full- and part-time. The Plano, Texas-based chain operates 123 stores in 30 states. The Columbus store is the 8th location in Georgia.
The big-box retailer’s inventory includes art and decorative items, rugs, houseware, patio furniture and home furnishings. It also offers seasonal and holiday goods through an “everyday low pricing” sales model.
