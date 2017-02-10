Business

February 10, 2017 12:45 AM

Woman sentenced for aiding in Seattle investment firm fraud

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

A former employee of a Seattle investment firm who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting investor fraud has been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $4 million in restitution.

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2kag4NG ) that 68-year-old Luann Renfrow was sentenced Thursday.

Renfrow did secretarial and operational work for The Spangler Group, which was run by her ex-husband, Mark Spangler.

Spangler is serving a 16-year prison sentence on fraud and money laundering charges for defrauding investors of nearly $50 million.

Prosecutors say Renfrow aided and abetted the scheme.

They had asked the court as part of her plea deal to impose only a one-year sentence, noting that Renfrow admitted responsibility and is remorseful.

But the judge said a two-year term would be more appropriate.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos