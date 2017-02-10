Woman sentenced for aiding in Seattle investment firm fraud

A former employee of a Seattle investment firm who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting investor fraud has been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $4 million in restitution.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2kag4NG ) that 68-year-old Luann Renfrow was sentenced Thursday.
Renfrow did secretarial and operational work for The Spangler Group, which was run by her ex-husband, Mark Spangler.
Spangler is serving a 16-year prison sentence on fraud and money laundering charges for defrauding investors of nearly $50 million.
Prosecutors say Renfrow aided and abetted the scheme.
They had asked the court as part of her plea deal to impose only a one-year sentence, noting that Renfrow admitted responsibility and is remorseful.
But the judge said a two-year term would be more appropriate.
